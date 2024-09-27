Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $15.88

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
