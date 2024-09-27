Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $15.88

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

