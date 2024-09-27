Brokers Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOKF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,170,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

