Citigroup Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $53.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of RBLX opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. Roblox has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,706,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,341 shares of company stock worth $33,923,126. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

