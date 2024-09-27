Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $132.94

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.94.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,973.4% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,966,000. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

