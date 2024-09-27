Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $76.40

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of IAC stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.32.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
