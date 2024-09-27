Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $133.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.