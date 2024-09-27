Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) & Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Head-To-Head Review

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Kolibri Global Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A Kolibri Global Energy 26.70% 9.50% 7.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pantheon Resources $800,000.00 208.20 -$1.45 million N/A N/A Kolibri Global Energy $50.60 million 2.22 $19.28 million N/A N/A

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska. Pantheon Resources Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

