Comparing Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) & Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dianthus Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 8 2 3.20 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $44.71, suggesting a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -1,376.42% -21.03% -20.18% Oramed Pharmaceuticals N/A 2.70% 2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Oramed Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million 280.23 -$43.56 million ($5.83) -4.63 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $1.34 million 72.77 $5.53 million $0.26 9.23

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oramed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It has license agreements with Oravax Medical Inc. to commercialize oral vaccines for COVID-19 and other novel coronaviruses. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in New York.

