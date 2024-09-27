Head-To-Head Survey: Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) versus Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Puma and Fossil Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Puma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fossil Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Puma and Fossil Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -13.97 Fossil Group $1.41 billion 0.04 -$157.09 million ($2.67) -0.42

Puma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fossil Group. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fossil Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Fossil Group -11.90% -45.04% -11.44%

Summary

Fossil Group beats Puma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball. It issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell watches, glasses, safety shoes, workwear, and gaming accessories. The company sells its products under the PUMA and Cobra Golf brands through retail stores, factory outlets, and online stores. The company was formerly known as PUMA AG and changed its name to PUMA SE in July 2011. PUMA SE was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Fossil Group

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.