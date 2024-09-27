Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Financial Survey

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $1.55 million 1.16 -$6.90 million ($1.28) -0.13 Consensus Cloud Solutions $353.96 million 1.30 $77.29 million $4.53 5.29

Profitability

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems. KWESST Micro Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -711.72% -478.39% -144.50% Consensus Cloud Solutions 25.72% -57.77% 14.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KWESST Micro Systems and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats KWESST Micro Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

