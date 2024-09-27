Analyzing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ)

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 246.91%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.14 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.24

Global Eagle Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -74.03% -389.39% -15.95%

Summary

KORE Group beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on January 29, 2021.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

