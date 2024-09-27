Critical Contrast: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) vs. GAP (NYSE:GAP)

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% Citi Trends -2.92% -12.62% -3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAP and Citi Trends”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion 0.52 $502.00 million ($27.20) -0.77 Citi Trends $757.54 million 0.21 -$11.98 million ($1.08) -17.10

Dividends

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citi Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citi Trends pays out -29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

GAP has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GAP and Citi Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citi Trends 0 1 2 0 2.67

GAP presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Citi Trends has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given GAP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than Citi Trends.

Summary

GAP beats Citi Trends on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. It also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as offers outerwear for men and women. In addition, the company offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, health and products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. Citi Trends, Inc. provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

