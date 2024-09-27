Contrasting Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adtalem Global Education and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

98.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Color Star Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.58 billion 1.76 $136.78 million $2.66 27.90 Color Star Technology $1.06 million 19.39 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 8.63% 14.84% 7.37% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Color Star Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

