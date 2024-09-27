Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 562378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.62.

The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 769.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

