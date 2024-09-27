Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 2nd (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Contineum Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 2nd. Contineum Therapeutics had issued 6,875,000 shares in its IPO on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CTNM opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. Contineum Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,642,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Recommended Stories

