Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $643.00 to $811.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $577.50 and last traded at $577.50, with a volume of 266680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $568.31.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $563.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.23.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total value of $8,402,442.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,769,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.93, for a total value of $5,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,314,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,769,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,358 shares of company stock valued at $179,431,101. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 122.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

