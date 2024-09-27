JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 111.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 111.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 1931889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.45).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.11. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

