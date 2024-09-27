Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $23.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 185,489 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2,799.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,881,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,226,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,161,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

