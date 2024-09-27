H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $80.63, but opened at $76.20. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $79.21, with a volume of 114,960 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

