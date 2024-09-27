Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.97, but opened at $59.14. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 366,651 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.32.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.