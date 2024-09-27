Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Critical Survey

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 6.58 $15.40 million $1.17 38.79 Healthcare Trust $349.58 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Healthcare Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.33% 9.04% 3.02% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 249.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Healthcare Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.