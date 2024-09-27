Critical Survey: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) versus Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer non-durables companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50

Ispire Technology has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.90%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.48 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -27.00

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ispire Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51%

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

