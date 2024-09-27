NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Head-To-Head Contrast

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) and TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NETGEAR and TPT Global Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 1 1 0 2.50 TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

NETGEAR presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.66%. Given NETGEAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

This table compares NETGEAR and TPT Global Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $740.84 million 0.77 -$104.77 million ($3.85) -5.17 TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00

TPT Global Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NETGEAR. NETGEAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPT Global Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and TPT Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR -21.62% -7.52% -4.72% TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication, technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service, technology platform as a service, cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile testing. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

