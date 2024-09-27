Contrasting Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDL Hospitality Trusts pays out 86.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of CDL Hospitality Trusts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit Hotel Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 3.23% 1.76% 0.81% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $741.30 million 1.01 -$12.11 million ($0.24) -28.85 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A $0.13 5.35

CDL Hospitality Trusts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDL Hospitality Trusts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

(Get Free Report)

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.