Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Head to Head Review

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 23.07% 22.23% 9.71% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $42.06 billion 1.26 $7.98 billion $1.81 6.52 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.41

Volatility & Risk

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vale has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

Vale presently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 37.06%. Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 149.87%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Vale.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vale



Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services. The Energy Transition Materials segment produces and extracts nickel used to produce stainless steel, electric vehicles, and metal alloys; and its by-products, such as gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, platinum, and others, as well as copper used in the construction sector to produce pipes and electrical wires. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)



Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

