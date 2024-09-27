Reviewing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Brixmor Property Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.22 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -3.07 Brixmor Property Group $1.26 billion 6.55 $305.09 million $0.93 29.43

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Brixmor Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $28.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -52.85% -10.06% -6.46% Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.34% 3.47%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

