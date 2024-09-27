Head-To-Head Contrast: Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) vs. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gerresheimer and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics -61.55% -4.91% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gerresheimer and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerresheimer 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Gerresheimer.

53.2% of Gerresheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gerresheimer and AngioDynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerresheimer N/A N/A N/A $2.27 50.44 AngioDynamics $303.91 million 0.99 -$184.35 million ($4.84) -1.55

Gerresheimer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerresheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services. It also provides diagnostic and medical devices comprising point-of-care tests, laboratory disposables, chemical and technical bottles, diagnostic and polymer vials, dropper bottles, PET bottles, and medical products comprising lancing devices, infusion sets, and disposable systems. In addition, the company offers cosmetic packaging solutions, such as moulded glass flacons and jars; tubular glass ampoules, droppers, samplers and vials; and plastic packaging products, as well as pharmaceutical, laboratory, and regulatory affairs services. It offers its products to pharmacy chains, supermarkets, and wholesalers. The company serves pharma, biotech, medical technology, diagnostics, cosmetics, glass containers, and food and beverage industries. Gerresheimer AG was founded in 1864 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.