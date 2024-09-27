Head-To-Head Comparison: Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) versus Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Jin Medical International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.09 million 33.44 -$5.49 million ($0.77) -8.17 Jin Medical International $20.13 million 20.95 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.7% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nutriband and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -401.39% -66.60% -56.41% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nutriband has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.77, meaning that its stock price is 1,477% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jin Medical International beats Nutriband on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

