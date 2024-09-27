Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) PT at $34.60

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 463,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428,382 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 288,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

