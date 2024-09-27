Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $55.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travel + Leisure

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,967,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.