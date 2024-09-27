Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) PT at $127.13

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.13.

TKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $125.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

