Analysts Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $3.96

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Leslie’s stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

