Brokerages Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target at $5.70

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,820,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

