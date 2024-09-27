Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$22.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

PXT opened at C$11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 2.6732456 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,804 shares of company stock valued at $705,285. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

