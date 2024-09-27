Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$95.50

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$87.63 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$63.08 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 6.5134948 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

