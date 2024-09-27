Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $11.96

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

RWAY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,140.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 469,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.