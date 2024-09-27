Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives $7.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRVI shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 465,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

