Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $69.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BNS opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

