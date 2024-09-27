Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Price Target at $32.43

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.