Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Issued By Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 786,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 504,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.