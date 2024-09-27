IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 12.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

