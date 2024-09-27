Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Decreased by Analyst

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $35,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.