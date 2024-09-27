Brokers Offer Predictions for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Matador Resources Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $128,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,043.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,067.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

