Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

New Gold stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

