Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.
New Gold Stock Performance
New Gold stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.