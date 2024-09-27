Zacks Research Comments on Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $326.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day moving average is $277.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $333.73.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.