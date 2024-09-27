Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,797 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,148,000 after buying an additional 1,069,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

