Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

