B. Riley Weighs in on Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Priority Technology in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $31,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,139.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $31,540.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rajiv Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $71,028.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,894 shares of company stock worth $381,775 in the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

