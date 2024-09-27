Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sky Harbour Group Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH)

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

