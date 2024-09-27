Raymond James Weighs in on Capstone Copper Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.36. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,864. 15.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

